Hartlepool United's interim board confirm "talks with potential new owners have already begun"

Hartlepool United's interim board have confirmed that "talks with potential new owners have already begun" following the resignation of chairman Raj Singh.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singh stepped down on Tuesday evening, alleging that "personal abuse and misrepresentation of information" had made his position "untenable". Although he promised to fund club operations until the end of the season, Pools are in a race to find new investors to secure their future.

An interim board has been established to "assist and work alongside senior management and staff to ensure that the club continues to operate effectively and appropriately over the coming months". The board are also set to be involved in the takeover process, citing their intention to "support with takeover conversations and interest".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement published on the club website, the board said: "We appreciate this situation might be concerning for supporters, stakeholders, staff and players but we would like to provide assurances that the hard work will continue both on and off the pitch throughout this period. Plans have already been put in place following conversations with senior management and as much as possible it will be business as usual in terms of day-to-day conversations. All of the players and staff have been met with and are being supported.

Hartlepool United's interim board have confirmed that "talks with potential new owners have already begun" following the resignation of chairman Raj Singh. Picture by Frank Reid.

"Talks with potential new owners have already begun and will inevitably be ongoing during the identified period. We are enthusiastic that a solution will be found and initial interest from a number of parties has already been received. A formal process has already been identified and we will update supporters as and when we realistically can, and as confidentiality agreements allow."