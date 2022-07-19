Finding a 25 goal a season striker is the holy grail for all clubs and Crawley Town will feel they have pulled off a major coup in signing Telford.

It’s perhaps a long shot for a Hartlepool United player to take this year’s crown, but stranger things have definitely happened in football.

Josh Umerah scored 17 times for Wealdstone in the National League last season and looks like being United’s best bet.

If you like long-shots then he might just be the man you’re looking for.

Stockport, Bradford, Swindon, Salford and Mansfield Town all have contenders to take the title as they look to find the firepower to earn promotion.

Here’s who are the frontrunners for this season’s honours, according to Bet365.

1. Paddy Madden (Stockport County) 8/1 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town) 10/1 Photo: Ben Hoskins Photo Sales

3. Vadaine Oliver (Bradford City) 12/1 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Dominic Telford (Crawley Town) 12/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales