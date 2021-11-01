Hartlepool United's League Two rivals Scunthorpe United sack Neil Cox as ex-Middlesbrough defender takes temporary charge

Former Scunthorpe United manager Neil Cox. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

The Iron are currently bottom of Sky Bet League Two having won only two and lost eight of their 15 league games this season.

Scunthorpe finished 22nd last term – three points clear of the relegation zone – after appointing Cox in August 2020.

Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Colchester proved to be the final game of the 50-year-old’s tenure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the club’s official website on Monday read: “Scunthorpe United has parted company with first-team manager Neil Cox and assistant manager Mark Lillis.

“We thank them both for their efforts while with the club.