Hartlepool United’s National League fixture with AFC Fylde has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Hartlepool’s trip to Fylde has been called off after a pitch inspection held at Mill Farm early on Saturday morning.

John Askey’s side were set to make the trip to Lancashire to continue their National League campaign before the Coasters advised there would be a pitch inspection held at 9am – six hours ahead of kick-off.

But with temperatures continuing to drop below freezing across the country through the night, Fylde welcomed an early inspection from match officials who have deemed the surface unplayable.

A Fylde club statement read: “Following a pitch inspection at Mill Farm, we can confirm that this afternoon’s National League fixture against Hartlepool United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

“A pitch inspection was planned for this morning after temperatures were forecast to plummet once again overnight.

“Local referee Leigh Doughty carried out the inspection and deemed the surface unplayable, also taking into consideration temperatures throughout the day.

“Tickets that have been purchased for the game can be carried over to the rearranged fixture or refunded in full. To claim a refund, please visit the club shop in person from Monday, 4 December or contact the ticket office via [email protected].”

It means Pools will now go three weeks without a National League fixture following their defeat to Bromley as they make their FA Trophy bow against City of Liverpool on Saturday, December 9 before they welcome league leaders Chesterfield to home soil the following week.