Phil Parkinson, who has been linked with the Pools job in recent weeks, has been sacked by Altrincham following a run of seven games without a win. Picture by George Wood/Getty Images.

One of Hartlepool United's National League rivals, Altrincham, have sacked manager Phil Parkinson.

Parkinson had been in charge of the Robins since 2017, leading the Greater Manchester side from the Northern Premier League to the National League and masterminding a play-off finish in the 2023/24 campaign.

Having just missed out on another top seven finish last term, Alty endured a challenging summer that saw the departures of star players Regan Linney, who scored 44 goals in 93 matches at Moss Lane before signing for Carlisle, Alex Newby, who provided 15 goals and 15 assists last term but joined York in June, as well as Justin Amaluzor. Not blessed with one of the biggest budgets in the division, Parkinson had to search for less established replacements, welcoming the likes of Jimmy Knowles, who scored four goals in 18 games for Boston in the second half of last season, and James Gale, who found the net three times in 20 matches for the Pilgrims, ahead of the new campaign.

Despite his impressive reputation, Parkinson's side have endured a torrid start to the season that sees them languishing in 20th in the National League, one point and one place above the relegation zone. Parkinson leaves the Robins following a run of seven games without a win and Altrincham, remarkably, become the eighth side to have made a change in the dugout already this term. Parkinson, who departs alongside assistant manager Neil Sorvel, has been linked with the vacant Pools manager's job as the hunt for Simon Grayson's successor goes on at Victoria Park.

"Phil Parkinson and Neil Sorvel leave the club in a much stronger position than when they arrived," Altrincham chairman Mark Luby said.

"They can rightly be proud of everything they have achieved during their tenure. Whilst making this change has been extremely difficult, we felt we were left with very little alternative given our current league position."