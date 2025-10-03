Hartlepool United's National League rivals Solihull Moors have appointed Chris Millington as their new manager.

The Moors, who are 18th in the National League table following an underwhelming start to the campaign, had been on the hunt for a new boss since the sacking of Matty Taylor at the beginning of September. Brought in to replace popular former manager Andy Whing, who led Solihull to the National League play-offs as well as the final of the FA Trophy before leaving to take charge at League Two Barrow, former Wealdstone boss Taylor won just four of his 26 matches at Damson Park and left with the Moors bottom of the league having lost four and drawn three of their opening seven matches this term. Solihull turned to former assistant manager James Quinn to take the reins on an interim basis while the West Midlanders searched for a permanent replacement, with the likes of former Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick linked with the job at Damson Park. During his spell in temporary charge, Quinn managed to inspire an upturn in form and oversaw three wins, two draws and two defeats from his seven matches at the helm as Solihull lifted themselves out of the relegation zone. Having first left the Moors in 2023, Quinn is now set to take on a new role as part of Millington's coaching staff.

Millington takes charge at Damson Park having left Halifax in the summer following a successful spell with the Shaymen. Millington first joined Halifax in 2019, working as Pete Wild's assistant until 2023, when he took over following Wild's departure to Barrow. In his first season at the helm, the 50-year-old led Town to FA Trophy glory, winning the title at Wembley after beating Gateshead in the final, as well as an 11th placed finish in the National League. In each of the last two campaigns, Millington steered the Shaymen to seventh placed finishes, with Town beaten in the quarter-finals of the play-offs in back-to-back campaigns. He resigned from his role in May after Halifax were thumped 4-0 by eventual play-off winners Oldham, admitting he was "devastated" not to have led the Shaymen back to the Football League but that "I believe the time is right for a change of manager". Given the budgetary constraints at Halifax as well as issues with the pitch at the Shay, which Town share with rugby league side Halifax Panthers, Millington's achievements in West Yorkshire were extremely impressive. He was replaced over the summer by King's Lynn Town boss Adam Lakeland, who has made a bright start and has steered Halifax into play-off contention once again following a run of four wins in a row.

Having been appointed as Solihull's new manager, with Andy Cooper joining as assistant, Millington told the Moors official club website he was "absolutely delighted" to take charge at Damson Park.

Former Halifax boss Chris Millington has been appointed as the new manager of National League strugglers Solihull Moors. Picture by Tony Johnson.

"I have always admired the way the club is run and the way it has competed in recent years," he said.

"Meeting Darryl (Eales, Solihull chairman) and a number of the staff gives me great enthusiasm for the job. I also believe we have the makings of a competitive squad that can be successful in the Enterprise National League. Both Andy (Cooper) and I are looking forward to working with Quinny (James Quinn). We are fully committed to driving the team forward and we can't wait to meet the fans."

Millington will begin his tenure with a trip to Eastleigh, who themselves appointed Scott Bartlett in place of Kelvin Davis last month, on Saturday, while Solihull are set to travel to Pools on October 25.