Former AFC Wimbledon boss Ardley has spent two years with the National League side after being appointed in the summer of 2021 but leaves ahead of the new 2023-24 campaign.

The 50-year-old spent over six years in charge at Plough Lane, guiding the Dons to Football League safety before gaining promotion to League One via the play-offs in 2016, having also enjoyed a spell with Notts County prior to taking over at the Armco Arena.

Ardley has been linked with a move back to the EFL in the past after guiding Solihull to a third placed finish during his first season in charge – missing out on promotion to the Football League in the play-off final against Grimsby Town.

Ardley was not able to repeat the feat last season, however, with his side finishing in mid-table despite having also provided a tough test for Hartlepool in the FA Cup.

Pools were held to a 2-2 draw in their first round tie at the Armco Arena in November ahead of a 1-1 draw in the replay at the Suit Direct Stadium before eventually progressing on penalties.

Solihull are among the favourites considered for a promotion push in 2023-24, that was before what was described as a ‘respectful parting of ways’ between Ardley and the club.

Neal Ardley has left Solihull Moors ahead of the new 2023-24 National League campaign. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

A club statement read: “Solihull Moors is disappointed to announce that manager, Neal Ardley, has left the club by mutual consent with immediate effect.”

Chairman Darryl Eales added: “It has been a pleasure to work with Neal over the past two seasons.

“He has overseen our continued push as a club to punch above our weight and operate to the highest professional standards.

“He led the club to our best ever season in 2021-22 where we reached the National League Promotion Final and generally introduced a fast paced style of play which is attractive on the eye and has been at the forefront of our player development philosophy.

