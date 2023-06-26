Hartlepool United's National League rivals without a manager after ex-AFC Wimbledon and Notts County boss leaves
Former AFC Wimbledon boss Ardley has spent two years with the National League side after being appointed in the summer of 2021 but leaves ahead of the new 2023-24 campaign.
The 50-year-old spent over six years in charge at Plough Lane, guiding the Dons to Football League safety before gaining promotion to League One via the play-offs in 2016, having also enjoyed a spell with Notts County prior to taking over at the Armco Arena.
Ardley has been linked with a move back to the EFL in the past after guiding Solihull to a third placed finish during his first season in charge – missing out on promotion to the Football League in the play-off final against Grimsby Town.
Ardley was not able to repeat the feat last season, however, with his side finishing in mid-table despite having also provided a tough test for Hartlepool in the FA Cup.
Pools were held to a 2-2 draw in their first round tie at the Armco Arena in November ahead of a 1-1 draw in the replay at the Suit Direct Stadium before eventually progressing on penalties.
Solihull are among the favourites considered for a promotion push in 2023-24, that was before what was described as a ‘respectful parting of ways’ between Ardley and the club.
A club statement read: “Solihull Moors is disappointed to announce that manager, Neal Ardley, has left the club by mutual consent with immediate effect.”
Chairman Darryl Eales added: “It has been a pleasure to work with Neal over the past two seasons.
“He has overseen our continued push as a club to punch above our weight and operate to the highest professional standards.
“He led the club to our best ever season in 2021-22 where we reached the National League Promotion Final and generally introduced a fast paced style of play which is attractive on the eye and has been at the forefront of our player development philosophy.
“This is an amicable and respectful parting of the ways, wholly consistent with Neal’s values and character, and I wish him every success in the future.”