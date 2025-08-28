Hartlepool United's National League rivals York City have appointed Stuart Maynard as their new manager.

The change in the dugout comes hours after the Minstermen, who started the season as favourites to win the National League title, made the surprise decision to sack popular manager Adam Hinshelwood. Hinshelwood, who became the second National League boss to lose his job this week following Mark Cooper's sacking at Yeovil, was appointed York manager in February 2024. Despite a difficult first few weeks in the role, Hinshelwood steered the Minstermen clear of relegation at the end of the 2023/24 campaign before leading York to a second placed finish last term. York, who finished the regular season with 96 points but missed out on the title to Barnet, were favourites to go up via the play-offs but, after an almost three week break between the end of the campaign and their semi-final, were dumped out after being thumped 3-0 by eventual winners Oldham. Once again, mother-and-son ownership duo Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla flexed their financial muscles this summer, welcoming a number of high profile signings to add to a strong squad that already included the likes of Ollie Pearce, last term's top-scorer, Joe Felix, Alex Hunt and Harrison Male. In spite of the additions of Ash Palmer and Ollie Banks, National League title winners with Chesterfield, experienced Mansfield midfielder Hiram Boateng, former Pools defender Mark Kitching, fresh from helping Oldham win promotion back to the Football League, Altrincham's Alex Newby, who scored 15 goals for the Robins last term, Gateshead skipper Joe Grey and popular Pools attacker Joe Grey, York have made a somewhat slow start to the new campaign. Hinshelwood leaves with the Minstermen languishing in 12th in the National League table, still unbeaten but having drawn three of their opening four games.

York wasted little time in announcing Hinshelwood's replacement, confirming the appointment of former Wealdstone and Notts County manager Stuart Maynard. After almost a decade working in non-league as assistant manager to the inimitable Dean Brennan, who led Barnet to the National League title last term, Maynard was appointed Wealdstone boss in March 2021. The 44-year-old had initially joined the Stones as Brennan's assistant, with the pair leading the Ruislip outfit to the National League South title in 2020. After Brennan left to take on a role at Barnet, Maynard took over as manager and achieved remarkable success despite Wealdstone's limited resources, leading them to a 13th placed finish in the 2022/23 campaign, the club's highest league position in 36 years.

In January 2024, Maynard was appointed Notts County manager following the departure of Luke Williams, who left to join Championship side Swansea. After an indifferent start to life at Meadow Lane, Maynard steered the Magpies to the League Two play-offs last season after a sixth placed finish. However, Maynard was sacked after County were beaten by eventual winners Wimbledon in the play-off semi-finals, with the club's owners saying that "neither results nor performances reached the levels we believe the team was capable of - particularly during the defining period towards the end".

Speaking after his appointment as York boss, co-owners Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla said they were "thrilled" after sealing a deal for Maynard to become the club's new manager.

"We are thrilled to have Stuart with us as the new first team manager," they told the club's official website.

"He comes with a high pedigree of football knowledge and holds the same ambition as ourselves in taking this football club to the EFL. We know all supporters will join us in welcoming him to the club, and we cannot wait for this next chapter to begin next weekend."

Meanwhile, Maynard added: "I'm very delighted to join such an ambitious club in York City. The direction this club has taken since Matt and Julie-Anne took over aligns with my goals to make York a successful club. The foundations have been built for long-term success, and I cannot wait to get started."