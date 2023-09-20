Hartlepool United's new National League promotion odds after draw with Altrincham and the latest odds for Chesterfield, FC Halifax Town, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, Woking and Barnet - picture gallery
Hartlepool United’s faltering run continued with a 2-2 draw at Altrincham.
It leaves them seventh in the National League table and still inside the play-off places.
It is a place United will expect to be in at the end of the season.
Here SkyBet rates the promotion chances of Pools – and the rest of the National League.
Let us know where you think Pools will finish the season.
You can also get the latest Pools news, here.
1 / 6