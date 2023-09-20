News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hartlepool United has slipped down the table but remain in the National League play-off places.
Hartlepool United has slipped down the table but remain in the National League play-off places.

Hartlepool United's new National League promotion odds after draw with Altrincham and the latest odds for Chesterfield, FC Halifax Town, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, Woking and Barnet - picture gallery

Hartlepool United’s faltering run continued with a 2-2 draw at Altrincham.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Sep 2023, 07:54 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST

It leaves them seventh in the National League table and still inside the play-off places.

It is a place United will expect to be in at the end of the season.

Here SkyBet rates the promotion chances of Pools – and the rest of the National League.

Let us know where you think Pools will finish the season.

You can also get the latest Pools news, here.

250/1

1. Oxford City

250/1 Photo: Matthew Lewis

250/1

2. Dorking Wanderers

250/1 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

250/1

3. Maidenhead United

250/1 Photo: Getty Images

100/1

4. Dagenham & Redbridge

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

