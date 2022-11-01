The brilliant comeback lifted Pools off the foot of the table. And, although they are still in the drop zone, it is just a matter of goal difference now.

There’s a long way to go and a lot of points still to be won, with United now hoping to get a bit of momentum together.

Will they stay up this season. Here’s what the supercomputer is predicting.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Pools stay up this year?

Get all your latest Hartlepool news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+32) Promotion chance: 80% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Stevenage - 79pts (+14) Promotion chances: 41% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Salford City - 78pts (+21) Promotion chances: 46% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4. Northampton Town - 78pts (+20) Promotion chances: 44% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales