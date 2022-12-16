What a difference three points make.

Everyone has written off Pools chances of avoiding relegation with all the predictions expecting them to go down by a mile.

But last weekend’s superb win at Crawley Town saw Keith Curle’s men climb out of the League Two drop zone following defeats for their rivals.

It gives Pools a great chance now to refocus and kick off over the festive period.

Can Pool beat the drop? Here’s what the supercomputer is now predicting following that big win?

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Pools news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 94pts (+36) Promotion chance: 92% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town - 83pts (+27) Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 30% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Stevenage - 83pts (+22) Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 33% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Salford City - 73pts (+15) Promotion chances: 31% Play-off chances: 38% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales