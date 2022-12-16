News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United moved out of the drop zone following victory at Crawley Town.

Hartlepool United#s new predicted points total in pictures after vital win at Crawley Town - plus how many points Rochdale ,Gillingham, Harrogate Town and Colchester United are expected to get

What a difference three points make.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

Everyone has written off Pools chances of avoiding relegation with all the predictions expecting them to go down by a mile.

But last weekend’s superb win at Crawley Town saw Keith Curle’s men climb out of the League Two drop zone following defeats for their rivals.

It gives Pools a great chance now to refocus and kick off over the festive period.

Can Pool beat the drop? Here’s what the supercomputer is now predicting following that big win?

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Pools news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 94pts (+36)

Promotion chance: 92%

2. Northampton Town - 83pts (+27)

Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 30%

3. Stevenage - 83pts (+22)

Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 33%

4. Salford City - 73pts (+15)

Promotion chances: 31% Play-off chances: 38%

