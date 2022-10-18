Hartlepool United's Papa Johns Trophy tie with Everton U21s temporarily suspended in the first half
Hartlepool United’s Papa Johns Trophy tie with Everton under-21s was temporarily suspended in the first half due to a drone sighting above the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Oct 2022, 8:03pm
Referee Adam Herczeg made an immediate gesture to players in the 37th minute of the Group A tie and brought both teams off the field and down the tunnel with Hartlepool 0-3 behind to Everton’s academy side.
Goals from Tom Cannon, Mackenzie Hunt and Stanley Mills put the Toffees into a commanding lead at the Suit Direct Stadium before play was halted.