Hartlepool United's Papa Johns Trophy tie with Everton U21s temporarily suspended in the first half

Hartlepool United’s Papa Johns Trophy tie with Everton under-21s was temporarily suspended in the first half due to a drone sighting above the Suit Direct Stadium.

By Joe Ramage
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 8:03pm

Referee Adam Herczeg made an immediate gesture to players in the 37th minute of the Group A tie and brought both teams off the field and down the tunnel with Hartlepool 0-3 behind to Everton’s academy side.

Goals from Tom Cannon, Mackenzie Hunt and Stanley Mills put the Toffees into a commanding lead at the Suit Direct Stadium before play was halted.

Mohamed Sylla of Hartlepool United in action with Everton's MacKenzie Hunt during the EFL Trophy tie at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
