Curle confirmed to The Mail following the club’s FA Cup first round replay success over Solihull Moors that they would begin the search for a new club physio with Harding set to leave while injuries continue to mount up.

Curle hinted Harding’s exit was not a surprise although the timing came earlier than expected which left the club in a situation whereby they required assistance for the role in the fixture with Barrow.

And that came to light when David Ferguson required treatment early in the first half with Barrow’s physio aiding Ferguson.

Hartlepool United's David Ferguson goes down with discomfort during the League Two match with Barrow. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

The Hartlepool defender carried on following the treatment despite continuing to struggle with the injury before, eventually, being brought off for loanee Clarke Oduor.

“Michael has left to follow his fortunes elsewhere in a different field and we wish him well,” Curle told The Mail.

“It’s something that we were aware of. We were thinking we were going to get three or four weeks notice period, it got escalated a little bit quicker than that, that he was needed earlier for his new appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we’ve had to put the wheels in motion quickly and get game cover and we’re advertising for the position which, potentially, I think is an exciting role.