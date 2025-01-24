Hartlepool United's play-off rivals Solihull Moors appoint Matthew Taylor as new manager
The 43-year-old replaces Andy Whing, who left to join League Two strugglers Barrow last week. Solihull said in a statement that they were disappointed Whing, who led the side to the National League play-off final last season, had departed at "such a critical point in the season".
However, it didn't take the Moors long to appoint his replacement, with Taylor leaving strugglers Wealdstone to take over at Damson Park.
The former Portsmouth, Bolton, Luton and West Ham defender, who was given his debut as a player by Pools boss Lennie Lawrence in 1999, was named as Wealdstone manager in May.
Despite a disappointing start that saw Taylor win just one of his first 14 matches at Grosvenor Vale, the Stones had been showing signs of improvement, beating the likes of Braintree, Dagenham and Redbridge, Rochdale and Aldershot.
Taylor's final game in charge of Wealdstone, who are a point from safety but have two games in hand on fifth-bottom Maidenhead, was Saturday's 1-1 draw with Pools. The Stones could well have taken all three points had it not been for some heroic goalkeeping by Adam Smith.
The former England under-21 international, who has also spent time in charge of the likes of Swindon, Walsall and Shrewsbury, takes over a Solihull side who are currently seventh in the National League, four points clear of Pools having played a game more.
Taylor, who will be in the dugout for this weekend's visit of in-form Halifax, told Solihull's official club website he was delighted to have taken the reins at Damson Park.
"It's a great club with big plans and ambitions, on and off the pitch, and I am really looking forward to playing my part in that," he said.
"I have been made to feel at home straight away and I am absolutely determined to repay the trust that has been placed in me by building a successful team playing good football to entertain the fans."
