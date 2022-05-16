Hartlepool United's pre-season plans begin to take shape with friendly games announced

So far Pools have announced they will play Blackburn Rovers at home and Billingham Synthonia and Marske United away in July.

Pools are currently on the lookout for a new manager following the departure of Graeme Lee prior to the final game of the League Two season.

Pools had comfortably secured their Football League status with all eyes now turning to a, who the new manager will be and b, plans for next season in terms of the players coming in.

Hartlepool United have announced their first set of pre-season friendly matches. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

The squad is currently enjoying a well-earned break following an intense couple of years but they already have the first batch of friendly games to look forward to, including Championship side Blackburn heading to the North East.

A Pools statement read: “Hartlepool United are delighted to announce that Blackburn Rovers are heading to the Suit Direct Stadium for a pre-season fixture.

"The fixture will take place on July 20th (7.30pm KO). The former Premier League champions finished eighth in the Championship last season, narrowly missing out on the play-offs.”

Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed plans for a couple of away trips to local non-league sides.

A statement added: “Hartlepool United are pleased to share the details of the opening fixtures of our 2022 pre-season campaign. We'll start with trips to local sides Billingham Synthonia and Marske United on July 9th and 12th respectively.

“The trip to Billingham Synthonia is scheduled for Saturday July 9th at 3pm, and it'll be the first fixture between the sides.

“Synthonia currently play at Step 6 in the Ebac Northern League and recently had former Pools assistant boss Curtis Fleming on their books. It's just a short trip for Pools, straight down the A689 to the Stokesley Sports Complex.

“Next, Pools head to Marske United in another first. Set for July 12th at 7.30pm, the clash will take place at the Mount Pleasant Stadium in North Yorkshire.

“Members of the Pitching In Northern Premier League, Marske have names familiar to Poolies in their squad with Ryan Catterick in goal, Jason Kennedy in midfield, and Matty Tymon in the attack.”