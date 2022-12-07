Hartlepool United's predicted chances of relegations in pictures - plus how likely Rochdale, Harrogate Town, Colchester United and Gillingham are to go down
Hartlepool United have a massive scrap ahead of them as they fight for their Football League status.
Pools are propping the table up and are in danger of seeing other sides pull away from them.
Keith Curle now has a massive transfer window ahead as he looks to bring in the quality and spirit that will be needed to ensure survival.
A 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Stockport County last weekend has done little to raise belief that Pools will be in League Two next year.
Here we look at every side’s relegation probability, which has been created by the bettingodds.com website
