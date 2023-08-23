Southend owner Ron Martin was back in Court on Wednesday due to the club’s ongoing winding up petition where the Shrimpers were granted a final adjournment for their HMRC tax bill.

But that adjournment has come at the expense of a points deduction for Kevin Maher’s side who were beaten 3-2 by Hartlepool at the weekend after the Essex club had won two of their first three games of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Shrimpers have now been handed a points deduction following the outcome of their High Court appearance.

Southend United face points deduction following High Court appearance. Picture by FRANK REID

Southend had been warned by the league upon the granting of their licence ahead of the 2023-24 campaign that a points deduction was a possibility should the club’s tax bill not be paid.

The adjournment sees the club return to the High Court on October 4 with the league releasing an official statement confirming their 10-point deduction.

A statement read: “Following the statement issued on July 26, 2023, concerning Southend United, the National League can now provide a further update.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The league made the club aware on July 26, 2023 that all outstanding debt to HMRC should be discharged in full by their court hearing on August 23, 2023.

“The league are now aware of the court hearing adjournment and that outstanding debt to HMRC has not been discharged in full.

“As a result, Southend United Football Club have been deducted 10 points with immediate effect.

“The league will make no further comment.”

Southend have stated their intention is to appeal the decision made by the league having suggested ‘the correct sanction’ for non payment of HMRC should be ‘an embargo, not a points deduction.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools boss John Askey commented on the Shrimpers' situation, offering his sympathy to the Roots Hall club in the wake of Hartlepool’s recent victory.

"You don’t want to see clubs like Southend go out,” he said.

"They’ve had a long history. I can remember when they were in the Championship and they had a really good team. It’s always been a difficult place to come. The only time I’d won here was when I came as manager of Port Vale.