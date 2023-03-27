Bentley was dismissed 48-hours after Rochdale’s 2-0 defeat against Crawley Town at the Broadfield Stadium – a result which sees them 10 points from safety in League Two with just eight games remaining.

It was a significant result for Hartlepool, too, as it moved Crawley further ahead of John Askey’s side in their own battle for survival.

Bentley has been in charge since the end of August after the club sacked Robbie Stockdale following a winless start to the season.

Rochdale have parted company with manager Jim Bentley. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But Bentley has been unable to turn around the fortunes of the club, with just six wins to their name this season, having won just one of his last 13 games in charge.

A club statement read: “Rochdale Football Club can confirm that it has parted company with first team manager Jim Bentley. Assistant manager Nick Chadwick will also depart the club.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Jim and Nick, and wish them every success in the future.

“Jim McNulty will take interim charge of the team until the end of the season, starting with Saturday’s game at AFC Wimbledon.”

Rochdale’s fate looks to be set but for what would be a remarkable turn of events in the final weeks of the season.

