Darren Sarll's Hartlepool United squad evaluated and assessed with six weeks to go until the National League returns.

1 . Joel Dixon

Goalkeeper is, arguably, the area in which Pools are now weakest. Their one and only option in-between the sticks is the embattled Joel Dixon, who has been transfer listed after a miserable debut season in the North East that saw him manage just one clean sheet in 26 appearances, losing his place on two separate occasions. The 30-year-old was an instrumental part of Barrow's National League title winning side, making a total of 193 appearances for the Bluebirds before securing a big move to Bolton. He struggled in Greater Manchester and was limited to 24 league outings in two years and, at some point, appeared to lose his confidence. His issues continued after signing for Pools last summer and he struggled with crosses, distribution and commanding his area in particular. In an ideal world, Pools would move him on - a fresh start seems to suit both Dixon and the club. That might allow Pools to bring in two new goalkeepers, one of whom could be Pete Jameson, but, given his recent form, Dixon could prove difficult to shift. The likeliest situation, at this stage, appears to be that Dixon will remain at Victoria Park as a back up.Photo: Frank Reid