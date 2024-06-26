Darren Sarll's Hartlepool United squad evaluated and assessed with six weeks to go until the National League returns.

With just over a week until Hartlepool United begin their pre-season campaign in earnest, and six weeks until Pools get their National League season underway, here's a look at the state of Darren Sarll's squad at this stage.
Goalkeeper is, arguably, the area in which Pools are now weakest. Their one and only option in-between the sticks is the embattled Joel Dixon, who has been transfer listed after a miserable debut season in the North East that saw him manage just one clean sheet in 26 appearances, losing his place on two separate occasions. The 30-year-old was an instrumental part of Barrow's National League title winning side, making a total of 193 appearances for the Bluebirds before securing a big move to Bolton. He struggled in Greater Manchester and was limited to 24 league outings in two years and, at some point, appeared to lose his confidence. His issues continued after signing for Pools last summer and he struggled with crosses, distribution and commanding his area in particular. In an ideal world, Pools would move him on - a fresh start seems to suit both Dixon and the club. That might allow Pools to bring in two new goalkeepers, one of whom could be Pete Jameson, but, given his recent form, Dixon could prove difficult to shift. The likeliest situation, at this stage, appears to be that Dixon will remain at Victoria Park as a back up.Photo: Frank Reid
Slovenian under-21 international Zak-Luk Leban seems to be the name most heavily linked with Pools at the minute following an impressive season out on loan at National League North outfit Farsley Celtic. His parent club Everton, who have a happy habit of producing good goalkeepers, will surely see a step up to the National League as a natural progression for the young stopper, who went on trial with Barcelona when he was just 15. Pete Jameson seems the obvious choice if Pools are to opt for a more experienced option; the 31-year-old impressed at the back end of his season long loan spell from Harrogate, keeping three successive home clean sheets under childhood hero Kevin Phillips, and is now available as a free agent. However, his indifferent form before Christmas could put Pools off. Fellow familiar faces Brad Young, who has been developing in the youth ranks at Leicester, or Brad James, who impressed under former Pools boss Graeme Lee at Spennymoor, could also interest Darren Sarll.Photo: Frank Reid
Made such a difference to the Pools defence after his January arrival, playing 19 times and scoring once. Left-sided, and so adds balance to the back line, with impressive experience, boasting more than 450 senior appearances. Sarll has already spoken in glowing terms of Parkes and fellow central-defender Luke Waterfall, with whom he formed a formidable partnership. With club captain Nicky Featherstone expected to take at least something of a step back from playing after signing a new, "transitional" deal that will see him take his first steps into coaching, Parkes could be the man trusted with the armband in his absence, although it could just as well be Waterfall.Photo: Mark Fletcher
Just like Parkes, the commanding defender had a huge impact on Pools' defensive fortunes in the second half of last season. A superb communicator, fearless defender and a threat in both boxes, Waterfall has skippered both Lincoln and Grimsby to promotion from the National League in the past.Photo: Mark Fletcher
