Pools face Scottish Premiership side Hibs in their first pre-season fixture as part of their warm weather training camp in Portugal but will do so without their marquee January signing Omar Bogle.

Bogle, and fellow January recruit Marcus Carver, are both missing from Hartley’s squad with speculation surrounding the former Cardiff City and Doncaster Rovers striker’s presence in the Algarve.

Jordan Cook is another name unlisted, although the striker has travelled with the squad, and is training with Hartley’s side while he mulls over a new deal, who have named a trialist among their substitutes.

Omar Bogle is not involved in Hartlepool United's squad for their pre-season friendly with Hibernian. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Bogle arrived on a free transfer earlier this year and hit the ground running with Pools scoring four times in his first eight appearances earning the PFA fans player of the month award for February.

Like most however, Bogle’s form dipped towards the end of the season with the striker now not involved in Hartley’s first pre-season squad.

With Carver also missing, Joe Grey leads the line after agreeing a new three-year deal with the club.

Five of Hartley’s six summer signings are involved with Euan Murray, Alex Lacey, Mouhamed Niang and Jake Hastie all starting and Reghan Tumilty on the bench.

Goalkeeper Kyle Letheren is not involved, albeit he is at the training camp in a coaching role.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Killip, Sterry, Murray, Lacey, Ferguson, Featherstone, Shelton, Niang, Hastie, Crawford, Grey