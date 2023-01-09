There was no league game for Pools this weekend but their survival hopes still received a slight boost.

Keith Curle’s men remain outside the relegation zone still after Rochdale could only draw at home to Newport County at the weekend.

It leaves Hartlepool with a 51 per cent chance of getting relegation according to the supercomputer, which believes the relegation battle will go down to the wire

But where do you think Pools will finish this season?

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest United news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 93pts (+34) Win the league: 61% Promoted: 93% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Stevenage - 86pts (+25) Play-off chances: 26% Promotion chances: 73% Win the league: 21% Photo: David Price Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+25) Play-off chances: 37% Promotion chances: 60% Win the league: 10% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Salford City - 75pts (+18) Play-off chances: 44% Promotion chances: 34% Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales