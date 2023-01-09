Hartlepool United's survival hopes boosted by Rochdale draw - plus where Colchester United, Rochdale, Gillingham, Harrogate Town and Crawley Town are expected to finish- gallery
There was no league game for Pools this weekend but their survival hopes still received a slight boost.
Keith Curle’s men remain outside the relegation zone still after Rochdale could only draw at home to Newport County at the weekend.
It leaves Hartlepool with a 51 per cent chance of getting relegation according to the supercomputer, which believes the relegation battle will go down to the wire
