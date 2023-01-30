A damaging home defeat to Colchester United left Keith Curle’s side one point above the relegation zone with Gillingham holding two games in hand.

Curle has suggested the club remains in negotiations with several players to help strengthen his squad, but having missed out on a number of targets there continues to be concerns.

And here, at The Mail, we look at the latest from the Suit Direct Stadium.

Keith Curle is hoping for further reinforcements for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)

What is the latest on Josh Umerah?

Hartlepool were rocked when news emerged of a bid for star striker Josh Umerah from League One side Burton Albion.

Umerah has been the only real positive for the club this season with 13 goals to his name following a summer move from Wealdstone.

But after losing striker Victor Adeboyejo to League One rivals Bolton Wanderers, the Brewers are on the lookout for a new forward with Umerah emerging as that target.

Josh Umerah has been the subject of a bid from Burton Albion. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

At this stage a bid has been lodged but there has been no suggestion, at the time of writing, the club have accepted that offer.

Umerah is one of few players who could command a fee for Pools but sanctioning a move for their leading goal scorer at this stage of the window seems unlikely, regardless of the fee involved.

Umerah signed a two-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium meaning Hartlepool are not necessarily in a position whereby they are forced to sell.

Curle has made no secret of his desire to add a striker to his squad which, again, suggests the sale of Umerah would be unlikely - coupled with the injury picked up to Jack Hamilton in the defeat to Colchester and Pools could leave themselves desperately short of options.

Rollin Menayese's season ending injury means Hartlepool United are searching for another defender. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

So what of Hartlepool United’s forward targets?

There have been plenty over the course of the month - most of which have fallen by the wayside.

At the time of writing, Hartlepool are still in negotiations with Solihull Moors striker Andrew Dallas after Curle confirmed to The Mail a bid had been accepted for the 12-goal Scotsman.

Curle did, however, acknowledge there was competition for the 23-year-old, with Grimsby Town also believed to be in discussions with the ex-Rangers man.

Should Pools miss out on Dallas he would become the latest transfer target Curle has been unable to bring to the Suit Direct Stadium after Harvey Saunders completed a move to Tranmere Rovers.

Curle suggested the club had matched the fee and wages of Tranmere’s offer before Saunders elected to move to Prenton Park.

Club chairman Raj Singh claimed talks were ongoing with four strikers - two from League One and two from League Two - with Saunders, perhaps, one of those from League One.

As for those in League Two, Danny Johnson has been the subject of much interest with his future set to go down to the wire.

Curle has confirmed he held discussions over a move for Johnson but was told the player would remain at Mansfield Town this month after returning from his loan spell at Walsall.

The Saddlers are keen to bring the 29-year-old back to the Bescot Stadium but Johnson is still available to go elsewhere having been an unused substitute in Mansfield’s win over Doncaster Rovers.

Johnson turned down a move to Colchester earlier this month but could be one of the players Curle was referring to when suggesting some players are ‘on a completely different page’ when it comes to demands.

Curle added on Johnson: “The last update was no and that he’s staying at Mansfield.

“He’s a good player, he can score goals. We were in four or five weeks ago posting our interest and got told then the player was going to be making a decision at a time that suited himself.

“He wanted to explore other options and possibilities and we’re respectful of that. I’m not going to drag anybody to Hartlepool and force them to play.”

With regards to the second League Two striker, Pools made an initial approach for Luke Armstrong early in the window but were quickly shut down whilst Bradford City’s Andy Cook has also been a name linked after the club held an interest in the 32-year-old in the summer.

Failure to lure a striker would again leave Curle chasing in the final hours of the window with a late loan option then becoming more viable.

Where else are Hartlepool United looking to strengthen?

Curle has admitted he is in talks with a defender following the injury to Rollin Menayese.

Menayese has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up an ankle injury in the defeat at Carlisle United before January signing Peter Hartley was taken off in the defeat to Colchester which will cause yet further concern.

Hartley’s exit meant Matt Dolan moved into central defence alongside Dan Dodds and Edon Pruti while Euan Murray remains part of the squad.

“Yes, we’re looking,” said Curle on the search for a new defender.

“I’ve spoken to a club, spoken to the players’ representative and spoken to the player. We’re just waiting on an answer and a decision.”

Is there likely to be any exits?

Umerah will remain the one constant to watch ahead of the deadline.

Beyond that, Curle hinted there were one or two further players who had had their names circulated for availability.

Whether any of those moves materialise may well depend on what business Hartlepool can do in terms of incomings before the 11pm deadline.

One player unlikely to leave, however, is forward Joe Grey.

Grey has struggled to cement his spot in Curle’s line-up this season before a recent run of games in January.

