Hartlepool United's trip to Barnet postponed due to a frozen pitch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hartlepool United's game against Barnet has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
Pools had been set to make the long trip to North London this weekend but the match was called off following a pitch inspection this morning.
With freezing temperatures expected to continue through Friday and into the weekend, the pitch was deemed unplayable.
The decision was made on Friday morning to avoid players, staff and supporters having to make the long journey south with the fixture still in doubt.
Although no date has yet been confirmed, the fixture will be rearranged in due course.
All tickets for the original game will remain valid for the rescheduled fixture.
