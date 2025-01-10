Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United's game against Barnet has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools had been set to make the long trip to North London this weekend but the match was called off following a pitch inspection this morning.

With freezing temperatures expected to continue through Friday and into the weekend, the pitch was deemed unplayable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision was made on Friday morning to avoid players, staff and supporters having to make the long journey south with the fixture still in doubt.

Although no date has yet been confirmed, the fixture will be rearranged in due course.

All tickets for the original game will remain valid for the rescheduled fixture.