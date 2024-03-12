Hartlepool United's trip to Maidenhead postponed due to a waterlogged pitch

Hartlepool United’s trip to Maidenhead has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United’s trip to Maidenhead has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Pools had been set to take on Alan Devonshire’s side this evening but an early decision to call the game off was made following heavy rain in Berkshire, with more expected throughout the day.

A new date for the clash will be announced in due course.