Hartlepool United have 10 players on £2k a week, according to Football Manager 24.

The popular computer game has the club’s top earners getting £2k a week followed by a raft of players on £1k a week.

Finding a competitive squad to shoot up the leagues, while operating within a tight budget, is one of the big challenges of the popular computer game.

FM 2024 is due to launch this month. However, some keen gamers have been enjoying early access to the game by pre-ordering on Stream.

Here we look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for Hartlepool’s top players. (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life).