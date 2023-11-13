News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United's weekly wage bill, according to Football Manager 24

Hartlepool United have 10 players on £2k a week, according to Football Manager 24.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:16 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

The popular computer game has the club’s top earners getting £2k a week followed by a raft of players on £1k a week.

Finding a competitive squad to shoot up the leagues, while operating within a tight budget, is one of the big challenges of the popular computer game.

FM 2024 is due to launch this month. However, some keen gamers have been enjoying early access to the game by pre-ordering on Stream.

Here we look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for Hartlepool’s top players. (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life).

Get the latest Pools news, here.

FM24 weekly wage: £2k

1. Joel Dixon

FM24 weekly wage: £2k Photo: Frank Reid

FM24 weekly wage: £2k

2. Callum Cooke

FM24 weekly wage: £2k Photo: Pete Norton

FM24 weekly wage: £2k

3. Kieran Wallace

FM24 weekly wage: £2k Photo: Frank Reid

FM24 weekly wage £2k

4. Mani Dieseruvwe

FM24 weekly wage £2k Photo: Frank Reid

