Marcus Carver returned to the Hartlepool United matchday squad against Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Graeme Lee’s side sealed their third straight win with Tuesday’s narrow victory over high-flying Tranmere Rovers when David Ferguson’s freekick was headed into his own goal by Peter Clarke.

And Pools will be hoping for similar this weekend when they take on another promotion chasing team in Sutton.

The U’s are enjoying a memorable season on the back of last season’s National League winning campaign.

Killip made his 100th appearance for Hartlepool United against Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Matt Gray’s side are fifth in the League Two table just three points adrift of an automatic promotion spot.

Sutton got the better of Pools in the reverse fixture back in September thanks to Ben Goodliffe's goal but Lee’s side are now looking for a fourth straight win this weekend.

But just how will Pools line-up? We predict our starting XI including whether Marcus Carver will be handed a home debut with just one change from the team who beat Tranmere.

Sterry has helped earn Pools back-to-back clean sheets in the last two games. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Byrne has marshalled the Hartlepool United defence well since moving into a back four. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Odusina put in another man of the match display against Tranmere. Picture by FRANK REID

Ferguson has been consistent as part of a back four both defensively and in attack providing the assist for Tuesday's winner. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Morris has impressed since joining on-loan from Burton Albion. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Featherstone made a seamless return to the Pools XI against Tranmere Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID

Crawford is enjoying his football with Hartlepool United after a string of fine displays. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

White has looked impressive in his performances so far and the Newcastle United loanee could take Joe Grey's place should he not recover from a knock. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Molyneux is Pools' leading goalscorer this season. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)