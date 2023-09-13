Hartlepool's Premier League referee handed Newcastle United assignment
Craig Pawson has been appointed referee with assistants Lee Betts and Marc Perry, fourth official Tony Harrington, VAR John Brooks and assistant VAR James Mainwaring.
Harrington is into his third year as a Premier League official after being promoted in the summer of 2021 following a standout year in the EFL during the 2020-21 campaign, which culminated in Hartlepool’s top official being handed the League One play-off final between Blackpool and Lincoln City before his promotion.
Harrington was part of the VAR team who allowed Nathan Ake’s goal to stand during Manchester City’s 5-1 win over Fulham earlier this month – a goal which restored the lead for Pep Guardiola’s side.
Ake headed the ball into the bottom corner which narrowly passed Manuel Akanji, who was standing in an offside position and obstructing the view of Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno, but Harrington upheld referee Michael Oliver's decision of a goal.
This season, referees' governing body, the PGMOL, and the Premier League are releasing in-game audio from officials.
And when asked about the decision, referee’s chief Howard Webb told Match Officials Mic'd Up: “We think its’ a clear situation of offside.
"Unfortunately, it wasn’t identified on the day, and, of course, the learning from this one will also be shared amongst all of our group because we’re always looking to do better each and every week, and this was an error.”
Webb added: "These are not always easy to call because you're trying to get two pieces of information together – is the player offside, and then the consequence of being in that position.
"From the outset I think this should have been disallowed. It certainly appears Akanji has an impact on Leno, the goalkeeper, who seems to hesitate.
"We think it's a clear situation of offside, unfortunately it wasn't identified on the day. This was an error."