Since launching in mid-September, the St Francis Girls’ Section in Hartlepool has quickly gained momentum with 22 girls now signed up across three age groups.

These are the Under 8 Cubs, Under 9 Cubs and Under 11 Bears.

The growing participation reflects a surge in interest from young girls eager to get involved in football, break down barriers and enjoy playing the sport they love.

The Under 11 Bears team has already had the chance to take part in their first friendly match, and the feedback from players has been overwhelmingly positive.

Coach Lyndsey with two of St Francis Girls' Section's under 11 bear players.

"The kids absolutely loved it," said one of the team's coaches, highlighting the importance of providing opportunities for young girls to engage in sport.

The Under 8 Cubs, not to be outdone, also played their first friendly match last weekend, with another scheduled for this coming weekend.

The enthusiasm and enjoyment from the girls are clear signs of success for the programme's early stages.

The local community has been a key driver of the section's success, with several Hartlepool businesses coming forward to sponsor the girls' teams.

Family and friends getting involved in the new girls' section.

Their generous donations have enabled the purchase of essential training and home kits for the players, ensuring they have the equipment needed to play comfortably and proudly represent St. Francis.

A special Christmas party is also on the cards for Sunday, where players, parents, guardians, and siblings will come together to celebrate the season and the growing success of the girls' section.

It is a heartwarming reminder of the tight-knit community being built around the initiative.

The effort behind the scenes has been immense.

Hartlepool St Francis under 8s cub players.

Coaches Lyndsey, Julie, Kirsty, Paul, and Darren have dedicated countless hours of volunteer work to make the section a reality.

Their hard work is paying off, as they provide a platform for girls in the local area to play football, build friendships, and develop their skills.

The St Francis Ladies team has also shown strong support, with their head coach, Kenny Bolton, and team captain, Amy Richardson, attending several sessions to encourage and inspire the young players.

As the girls' section continues to grow, there's even more exciting news on the horizon. The Under 9 Cubs team is still on the lookout for four additional players due to the high demand for places.

The section initially launched with only Under 8s and Under 11s, but with the addition of new coach Julie, a third team is now being formed to accommodate the expanding group of young footballers.

Looking ahead, the St. Francis Girls’ Section is preparing to join a league soon, providing even more competitive opportunities for the girls to showcase their talents.

The future is bright for this exciting initiative, as the club continues to inspire the next generation of female footballers in Hartlepool.

The St Francis Girls Section is proving to be more than just a place to play football – it's a place where friendships are forged, barriers are broken, and young girls are given the chance to thrive.