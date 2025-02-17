Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday's disappointing goalless draw with relegation-threatened Maidenhead was a difficult afternoon for everyone connected to Hartlepool United, none more so than attacker Adam Campbell.

The 30-year-old, who has endured one challenge after another since signing for Pools in July, was jeered off by some fans when he was substituted late on at the weekend. Although this kind of negative response is not unheard of - Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee received similar treatment when he was replaced 33 minutes into defeat against Newcastle in December - it is rare for supporters to voice their discontent with an individual player in such a manner. Campbell, ever the professional, faced up to frustrated fans at full time and applauded supporters at length before heading down the tunnel. The attacker certainly managed to put a brave face on things, but it must have been a difficult, lonely afternoon for the former Newcastle, Darlington and Gateshead man.

When Campbell signed for Pools in the summer, supporters hoped he might be the man to propel them back to the Football League. Certainly, his arrival felt like a real coup for the club and had the look of a marquee signing. The diminutive attacker spent last season helping Crawley Town win promotion to League One, scoring seven goals in 42 games and starting in the play-off final at Wembley. Although Campbell, who was born in North Shields and played twice for Pools during a fleeting loan spell back in 2014, was offered terms to remain in West Sussex, he agreed to drop down two divisions to return to the North East.

In pre-season, the signs were good. Campbell scored five goals and looked a class above at times, impressing with his close control, clever movement and incisive passing. However, it didn't take long before things started to take a turn for the worse.

After setting up Jack Hunter's winning goal on the opening day of the season, Campbell started to struggle under outspoken former boss Darren Sarll. In terms of stature, temperament and style, it quickly became clear that Campbell was not at all suited to Sarll's robust, direct and combative approach. While Campbell thrived in Scott Lindsey's Crawley side, where the emphasis was on a high press and quick, free-flowing attacking play where midfielders and attackers were encouraged to break the lines, he looked like a fish out of water under Sarll. Despite the promise of a high press, Pools were tentative and uncertain out of possession, while Campbell spent most of his time watching forlornly as the ball was pumped over his head again and again. Although he was not the only player to find things tough going, his reputation meant his struggles were perhaps more obvious than most. Campbell found himself shifted out to the flank or left on the bench, while he was replaced at half time on multiple occasions. When he did finally score his first Pools goal, lashing home a late equaliser in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round against National League North Brackley Town, he admitted his first few months at the Prestige Group Stadium had been the most frustrating of his career. Three days later, when Pools travelled to Northamptonshire for the replay, he was rewarded with a place among the substitutes once again.

When Sarll was sacked after Pools lost the replay, Campbell was one of a number of players expected to benefit. The initial outlook was more promising, with Campbell scoring his first league goal in veteran Lennie Lawrence's first game at the helm, curling in an equaliser from distance against Maidenhead. That goal earned him a place back in the starting XI, and Campbell began to show signs of what he could do, scoring one and creating one in November's thrilling win over in-form Solihull Moors.

However, that was about as good as it would get. The forward missed gilt-edged chances against the likes of York and Southend, while his impact has started to fade in recent weeks. True, there are some extenuating circumstances - the pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium makes things particularly challenging for the more technical members of the squad, while Campbell has been plagued by a groin problem - but three goals in 29 games represents a bitterly disappointing return for a man who won promotion to League One less than 12 months ago.

So, it's not surprising that Campbell, along with other members of the squad, have been the subject of increasing levels of criticism of late. Draws against Tamworth and Maidenhead, both sides below them in the league table, dealt a major, potentially fatal, blow to fading hopes of finishing in the play-offs. Pools, one of the bigger clubs in the league with one of the best fanbases, should be doing better than ninth place in the National League, and Campbell's poor form has been a part of that.

However, to single him out at the weekend felt harsh. Perhaps he was just unfortunate to be taken off late on when the fans were at boiling point, although there was a feeling on the terraces that supporters were growing increasingly frustrated with Campbell's performance. Whichever way you look at it, he had a particularly bad game on Saturday. The experienced attacker struggled to get into the contest, and when he did he gave the ball away far too often. However, it would be impossible to fault his effort and attitude. Campbell always gives his best, but for some fans that's not enough. That's understandable, and head coach Anthony Limbrick admitted he needs to do more in the final third. Yet the reaction, jeering his name when he was substituted, felt like a step too far. After all, Campbell's poor form is not the root cause of all Hartlepool United's issues.

Certainly, it's a difficult situation. Fans pay good money to support their side and are entitled to both a voice and an opinion. With good reason, supporters have felt let down in recent years as Pools have regressed once again, with the good work accomplished under Dave Challinor, who led the club to promotion in 2021, coming undone as a result of a lack of ambition, a string of poor managerial appointments and underwhelming recruitment. Campbell is perhaps a little unfortunate, although the attacker needs to do much more if he's to get back into supporters' good books.

Campbell might not be flavour of the month at the moment, but he can still hope to turn his Pools career around. The likes of Nicky Featherstone and David Ferguson have been the subject of particular criticism in the past and, while not universally popular, have won fans round thanks to their performances. While Saturday's outpouring of frustration might have been, to a degree, focused on Campbell, it was probably more indicative of a general sense of anguish following what has been, so far, another bitterly disappointing season. At the moment Hartlepool United feels about as disunited as ever. The club - and Campbell - have a lot of work to do if they're to make things right again.