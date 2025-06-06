Herd Group have published a statement "to confirm its ongoing intention and firm commitment to the takeover of Hartlepool United".

The organisation, fronted by local-born businesswoman Shelley Hammond, had appeared to be edging towards a takeover of Pools after owner and chairman Raj Singh, one of the most controversial figures in the club's recent history, announced his decision to resign and intention to sell in March. Although Singh's initial deadline of May 5, when Pools brought the curtain down on another underwhelming season, passed without a deal being completed, there was a growing sense of optimism among fans and Hammond even took to Instagram to reveal that due diligence was "really close" to completion.

However, in a bizarre turn of events, a club update published late on the evening of May 21 suggested that takeover talks had collapsed, while Singh returned to his former role with the intention of resuming his funding following a vote among season ticket holders that was as chaotic as it was opaque.

Now, in the latest twist in the long-running takeover saga, Herd Group have responded to reaffirm their commitment to the takeover of Hartlepool United.

"Herd Group wishes to confirm its ongoing intention and firm commitment to the takeover of Hartlepool United Football Club," the statement reads.

"We are working in partnership with a group of like-minded parties who share our passion for the club and a clear, long-term vision for its future. Together, we are committed to building a stable and ambitious foundation that supports success on the pitch and meaningful engagement with the Hartlepool community.

"While it is generally not our position to comment publicly on ongoing transactions until they are completed, we recognise the level of uncertainty and concern among supporters in recent weeks. Given the unique nature of this situation - and the strong emotional connection fans have with their club - we felt it was appropriate to voice our position clearly.

"We want to make it absolutely clear: we are firmly at the table and fully committed to completing a deal. Our focus remains on securing a positive and sustainable outcome for the club, its supporters and the town."

The statement then outlines a list of "core commitments" made by Herd Group to Pools fans, including "a relentless push to get back in the league", "respect for the club's heritage", "open and honest communication", "support on and off the pitch", "community first" and a "never say die" approach.