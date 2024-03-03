News you can trust since 1877
Pools fans turn out in their hundreds to support their team play against Barnet at home on Saturday, March 2.Pools fans turn out in their hundreds to support their team play against Barnet at home on Saturday, March 2.
Here are 37 photos of Poolies cheering on Hartlepool United as they play Barnet

Hartlepool United played Barnet at home on Saturday, March 2.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 10:56 GMT

Despite the cold weather, Poolies turned out in their droves to watch Hartlepool United play Barnet at the Suit Stadium.

Fans get ready for the Pools match against Barnet.

1. Three Musketeers

Fans get ready for the Pools match against Barnet. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Poolies are all wrapped up for the chilly game against Barnet.

2. Wrapped up

Poolies are all wrapped up for the chilly game against Barnet. Photo: Mark Fletcher

The crowds turn out in their numbers to support their favourite team.

3. Look at the crowds

The crowds turn out in their numbers to support their favourite team. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Poolies put on their best blues and whites for the game against Barnet.

4. Poolies til we die

Poolies put on their best blues and whites for the game against Barnet. Photo: Mark Fletcher

