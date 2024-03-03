Despite the cold weather, Poolies turned out in their droves to watch Hartlepool United play Barnet at the Suit Stadium.
1. Three Musketeers
Fans get ready for the Pools match against Barnet. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Wrapped up
Poolies are all wrapped up for the chilly game against Barnet. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Look at the crowds
The crowds turn out in their numbers to support their favourite team. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Poolies til we die
Poolies put on their best blues and whites for the game against Barnet. Photo: Mark Fletcher