News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
There have been 81 red cards in the National League this season.There have been 81 red cards in the National League this season.
There have been 81 red cards in the National League this season.

Here are best and worst disciplined sides in the National League this season with six clubs seeing six reds and just one team yet to have a sending off, including Hartlepool United, Oldham Athletic, York City and Barnet

There was plenty more cards dished out during the latest round of National League matches.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Mar 2024, 13:13 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 13:17 GMT

So far there have been 81 red cards around the league, with six clubs have had six red cards this season and just one side yet to receive a red.

So how does Pools’ discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this National League fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Pools news, here.

Y: 58DB: 2R:0

1. Altrincham - 64pts

Y: 58DB: 2R:0 Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Y: 66DB:0R: 0

2. Barnet - 66pts

Y: 66DB:0R: 0 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Y: 53DB: 1R:2

3. Southend United - 66pts

Y: 53DB: 1R:2 Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales
Y: 65DB: 1R: 0

4. Solihull Moors - 68pts

Y: 65DB: 1R: 0 Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueYork City