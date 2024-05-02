There were 98 red cards in the National League this season.There were 98 red cards in the National League this season.
Here who were the best and worst disciplined sides in the 2023/24 National Leagueseason, including Hartlepool United, Oldham Athletic, York City, FC Halifax Town and the ONLY side not to have a red card

There were 2,153 yellow cards and 98 red cards dished out during the National League regular season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd May 2024, 09:45 BST

Southend United led the way with the disciplinary record, while Boreham Wood did themselves no favours during their relegation campaign.

Just one team went through the season without a red card this season.

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Pools news, here.

Y: 72DB: 1R:2

1. Southend United - 85pts

Y: 72DB: 1R:2 Photo: Jacques Feeney

Y: 86DB:0R: 0

2. Barnet - 86pts

Y: 86DB:0R: 0 Photo: Frank Reid

Y: 80DB: 1R: 1

3. Solihull Moors - 88pts

Y: 80DB: 1R: 1 Photo: Steve Bardens

Y: 75DB: 2R:2

4. Altrincham - 91pts

Y: 75DB: 2R:2 Photo: Lewis Storey

