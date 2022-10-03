News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Hartlepool United are now being given a 43% chance of getting relegated.

Here's Hartlepool United's new predicted points total after brilliant draw at Mansfield Town - plus how many points Rochdale, Crawley Town, Colchester United, Harrogate Town and Stockport County are expected to get

It wasn’t that long-awaited first win of the season, but Pools gave their survival hopes a big boost on Friday night.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 10:47 am

A 2-2 draw at promotion-chasing Mansfield Town, after trailing 2-0 can do nothing but give Hartlepool a massive confidence boost.

It leaves Keith Curle’s side in the relegation still, but only on goal difference.

The win has also seen Hartlepool’s predicted chances of survival boosted with the supercomputer.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Hartlepool news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+26)

Promotion chance: 58%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Salford City - 84pts (+29)

Promotion chances: 58%

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 84pts (+27)

Promotion chances: 58%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Town - 78pts (+22)

Promotion chances: 42%

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
RochdaleMansfield TownCrawley TownHarrogate Town
Next Page
Page 1 of 6