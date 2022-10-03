Here's Hartlepool United's new predicted points total after brilliant draw at Mansfield Town - plus how many points Rochdale, Crawley Town, Colchester United, Harrogate Town and Stockport County are expected to get
It wasn’t that long-awaited first win of the season, but Pools gave their survival hopes a big boost on Friday night.
A 2-2 draw at promotion-chasing Mansfield Town, after trailing 2-0 can do nothing but give Hartlepool a massive confidence boost.
It leaves Keith Curle’s side in the relegation still, but only on goal difference.
The win has also seen Hartlepool’s predicted chances of survival boosted with the supercomputer.
Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.
