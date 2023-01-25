News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United have lost three games in injury-time this season.

Here's how an alternative League Two table based on injury-time goals only would look - and where Hartlepool United, Gillingham, Colchester United, Rochdale and Harrogate Town rank: in pictures

There’s nothing better then when your team scores an injury-time winner.

By Stephen Thirkill
42 minutes ago

We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season and who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Bristol Rovers fans will never forget their injury-time heroics at Rochdale last season which won them the game and helped pave the way for their automatic promotion.

But how would this season’s League Two table look if only injury-time goals counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate up to 25 January 2023).

1. Colchester United - 35pts

28 4 23 1 4:1 3 35

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Doncaster Rovers - 31pts

25 3 22 0 4:0 4 31

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Northampton Town - 31pts

26 3 22 1 3:1 2 31

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Stevenage - 31pts

26 3 22 1 3:1 2 31

Photo: Alex Pantling

League TwoGillinghamRochdaleHarrogate Town