Hartlepool United were last relegated in 2016/17 with 46 points. History shows 43.2 points is the average total for the team coming second-bottom over the last 15 seasons.

Here's how many points history says Hartlepool United, Rochdale, Gillingham, Crawley Town, Harrogate Town and Colchester United will need to avoid relegation - gallery

Hartlepool United are battling for their lives right now with every point going to be crucial for the rest of the season.

By Stephen Thirkill
37 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 11:01am

Right now Pools are third bottom with just six points separating Rochdale in the drop zone and 19th placed Harrogate.

Last season Oldham Athletic finished second-bottom with 38 points. When Pools went down in 2016/17 they did so with 46 points.

History tells us that 43.2 points is the season average points total for teams finishing second-bottom.

That is based over the last 15 seasons, with the COVID season of 2019/20 not included in order to create an accurate average total.

This gallery shows each team who finished second-bottom and how many points were won over the last 15 seasons.

Which two teams do you think will go down this year?

Get the latest Pools news here.

1. Mansfield Town - 07/08

42pts

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Chester City - 08/09

37 pts

Photo: Tom Dulat

3. Grimsby Town - 09/10

44pts

Photo: Joe Portlock

4. Lincoln City - 10/11

47pts

Photo: Stu Forster

