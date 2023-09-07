News you can trust since 1877
Here's how much Hartlepool United's squad is said to be worth and how it compares to Chesterfield, FC Halifax Town, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, Woking and Barnet - picture gallery

Hartlepool United’s squad is now said to be worth over £2m
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Sep 2023, 07:54 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 07:57 BST

That is according to figures set by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which gives the squad a value of £2.31m.

Here’s how that value compares to every other side in the National League.

Let us know what you think of those figures, and if it is a fair reflection, via our social media channels. Valuations run from lowest to highest.

You can also get the latest Pools news, here.

No value given.

1. Southend United

No value given. Photo: Jacques Feeney

£42,790

2. Dorking Wanderers

£42,790 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

£149,000

3. Barnet

£149,000 Photo: Frank Reid

£149,000

4. AFC Fylde

£149,000 Photo: Dan Mullan

