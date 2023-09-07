Here's how much Hartlepool United's squad is said to be worth and how it compares to Chesterfield, FC Halifax Town, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, Woking and Barnet - picture gallery
Hartlepool United’s squad is now said to be worth over £2m
That is according to figures set by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which gives the squad a value of £2.31m.
Here’s how that value compares to every other side in the National League.
Valuations run from lowest to highest.
