Hartlepool United supporters at Southend to see their team come away with all three points

Here's some cracking pictures of Hartlepool United fans enjoying the season so far

It’s been an encouraging start for Pools as they get used to life back in the National League.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 09:11 BST

And they have received cracking support from the fans with big crowds following the boys every step of the way.

Our photographer Frank Reid has also been there, capturing these pictures of just some of the Pools fans enjoying the season so far.

Take a look at this gallery and see who you might know.

Keep up with the latest Pools news, here.

Pools fans make the long trek to Barnet.

1. Barnet v Pools

Pools fans make the long trek to Barnet. Photo: Frank Reid

Pools fans make the long trek to Barnet.

2. Barnet v Pools

Pools fans make the long trek to Barnet. Photo: Frank Reid

Pools fans make the long trek to Barnet.

3. Barnet v Pools

Pools fans make the long trek to Barnet. Photo: Frank Reid

Pools fans make the long trek to Barnet.

4. Barnet v Pools

Pools fans make the long trek to Barnet. Photo: Frank Reid

