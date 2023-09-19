It’s been an encouraging start for Pools as they get used to life back in the National League.

And they have received cracking support from the fans with big crowds following the boys every step of the way.

Our photographer Frank Reid has also been there, capturing these pictures of just some of the Pools fans enjoying the season so far.

Take a look at this gallery and see who you might know.

Keep up with the latest Pools news, here.

1 . Barnet v Pools Pools fans make the long trek to Barnet. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Barnet v Pools Pools fans make the long trek to Barnet. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Barnet v Pools Pools fans make the long trek to Barnet. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Barnet v Pools Pools fans make the long trek to Barnet. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales