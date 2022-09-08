News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United players celebrate their promotion to the Football League after beating Torquay United on penalties.

Here's what happened to the Hartlepool United players who beat Torquay United to win promotion to League Two

On June 20, 2021, 15 heroes returned to Hartlepool after writing themselves into club folklore.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:46 am

That was, of course, the great day when United sealed their return to the Football League after beating Torquay United on penalties.

In a game that had everything it was fitting that it ended with a sudden-death shootout - all four opening penalties were missed with Lucas Covolan saving from Nicky Featherstone and Luke Armstrong while Billy Waters and Danny Wright missed for the Gulls.

Each side then scored their next four spot-kicks before substitute Matt Buse's effort down the middle was parried on to the crossbar by Brad James to seal a memorable promotion.

Some of those players are still with the club, though many have now moved on to pastures new.

Here we look at how each of those 15 players have fared since the day they will never forget.

1. Brad James

James spent the last three months of the season on loan from Middlesborough at Hartlepool and made the match-winning penalty save. The following day he returned to his parent club and is currently part of the U21 set-up playing in Premier League 2.

2. Jamie Sterry

Jamie Sterry scored his penalty in the shoot-out and is still a first team regular for Hartlepool United.

3. David Ferguson

David Ferguson was named in the National League's 2020/21 team of the year. The left-back remains a first team regular at the club.

4. Ryan Johnson

Johnson left Hartlepool United at the end of the season after receiving a financially bigger offer from Port Vale. Johnson found first-team opportunities limited and joined Stockport County on 6 January 2022, having previously played under Dave Challinor at Hartlepool.

