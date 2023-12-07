Here's what the National League would look like if games only lasted 60 minutes and where Hartlepool United, Bromley, Woking, Borehamwood and Eastleigh would sit in the table - picture gallery
Games can generally be won or lost in the closing stages when matches become stretched and legs tire.
In the actual National table, Pools have a battle ahead to get into the play-off places.
But what would the table look like if the ref blew for full-time after just 60 minutes?
Here are the answers thanks to our friends at transfermarkt.co.uk
You can get the latest Pools news, here.
1 / 6