The Hatters parted company with manager Simon Rusk earlier this week with the club sitting 10th in the National League table.

Rusk leaves the club some 12 points adrift of league leaders Grimsby Town.

A statement from the Hatters read: "Simon will leave the club with immediate effect alongside Assistant Manager Mark McGhee, as the club restructures its coaching staff focused on future success and progression.”

Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor has emerged as bookies favourite to take over at Stockport County. Picture by FRANK REID

And it has now emerged that Pools boss, and former County defender, Challinor is the odds-on favourite to take over at Edgeley Park.

Challinor guided Pools to a 1-0 win over Stockport during their play-off winning campaign last season and has recently signed a new three-year deal at Victoria Park.

And Pools fans – plus club president and Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling - have had their say on the latest development.

@JeffStelling: Like @StockportCounty as a football club - it is a proper club. But Dave Challinor always wanted to be manager of an EFL club. That’s why he is staying with us and not returning to National League. Sorry Stockport fans. Actually not sorry at all. And btw have you seen our fans !

@DaleyKeers: Don't know what is worse, Stockport fans thinking Challinor will go or Hartlepool fans worrying that he will, Only team he leaves for is a league one or above, no ifs or buts.

@Yacker851: Stockport fans acting like they're a massive club in the comments it's a backward step for challinor one that I can't see him taking.

@Seanmartin3382: Challinor is a good manager, who has taken Pool out the NL and into the EFL. Having decent stock, he is going to be linked to any decent vacancy. As fans, we all hope that our managers or players, that we want to stay, do that. However, history tells us a different story

@bigdoug61: You look at Stockport’s current position and it seems unlikely they’ll get automatic promotion so why would he want to spend at least two seasons in the National league when he’s worked so hard to become an EFL manager

@dave_littlefair: Look at Rusk … gone in less than a year ! Dave signed a new 3 year deal in which he’s building something special ….. he’s going nowhere

@monkeeboy74: Not a chance with @Official_HUFC manager Dave Challinor he has just signed a new contract plus who would want a job in a lower league with a life span of 6 months before replaced with yet another manager

@JoeCooper003: don’t make me laugh, he’s got the keys to our town. what would he want to go there for

@HallyHUFC: Inevitable that this is the case. The fact he has signed a new deal, loves being here, is finally an EFL manager and seems a man of integrity makes me fairly confident it won't happen. However it is football and you never know what's around the corner.

@ARae61: Dave Challinor has worked really hard and deservedly became a FL manager with Hartlepool United. My gut feeling is that he wouldn’t step back into non league and I’m pretty sure his next move will be up the football pyramid.

