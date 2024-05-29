Hit or miss? Hartlepool United's 2023 summer signings assessed
By Robbie Stelling
Published 29th May 2024, 09:03 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 09:27 BST
An assessment of Hartlepool United's 2023 summer transfer business as Pools prepare for an important few months under new boss Darren Sarll.
Pools made 11 summer signings last year - including Matty Dolan, whose loan move was made permanent, and Luke Hendrie, who was signed after the season started to replace the injured Dan Dodds - but how many of them can be considered successful?
At the time, supporters were pretty pleased with their side's business - spearheaded by manager John Askey and sporting director Darren Kelly, neither of whom remained in their role at the turn of the year - as Pools looked to bounce back to the Football League at the first time of asking.
As it turned out, only Mani Dieseruvwe can be considered an indisputable success, while Anthony Mancini made a flying start but struggled with injuries for most of the season.
A number of the new recruits have already left the club, while some are still to make much of an impact.
So, here are all of Hartlepool's 2023 summer signings assessed:
1. Joel Dixon: miss
It was a season to forget for Dixon, who signed a two-year contract with Pools last July but could still be set to leave the North East after being transfer listed. He arrived with a good reputation, having been Barrow's number one as the Bluebirds won promotion from the National League in 2020. Having spent six seasons with the Cumbrians, he secured a big move to Bolton but struggled to break into the side and seemed to lose his confidence. The Middlesbrough-born goalkeeper, who featured just 36 times in two years with the Trotters, arrived at Pools hoping to regain his form and self-belief but has endured a torrid time at the Suit Direct Stadium. With Pete Jameson also arriving on a season-long loan deal from Harrogate, Dixon's first task was to earn his place in the side. Despite one or two shaky moments in pre-season, he did enough to get the nod ahead of Jameson from manager John Askey and was part of the Pools side that rose to the top of the league after winning four or their first five games. However, he had shown a few signs that he was still searching for form and things started to unravel after a late mistake cost Pools a point at eventual champions Chesterfield at the end of August. His jittery start led to him being dropped after the defeat to the Spirites and, although he regained his place in October, he continued to lack confidence and failed to command his area, losing his place again in March following the appointment of Kevin Phillips. The 30-year-old ended the season with just one clean sheet from 26 appearances and looks like he might benefit from a fresh start. Photo: Frank Reid
This might seem harsh, given how well he ended the season, but Jameson took a long time to settle and Pools' goalkeeping problems were a major contributing factor to their slump down the table and the eventual sacking of John Askey. Like Dixon, Jameson's arrival was greeted warmly by Pools fans as Askey and Darren Kelly looked to sign a goalkeeper with more presence than the departing Ben Killip, who was not the most commanding or comfortable dealing with crosses despite being a superb shot-stopper and Pools promotion-winner. Jameson, who arrived on a season-long loan from Harrogate, had to be content with starting the season as number two, although he didn't have to wait too long before getting his chance and replaced Joel Dixon in September. However, the former Darlington and York goalkeeper failed to make the number one spot his own and was criticised for looking a little bit stiff at times, losing his place after just 11 outings. He had to wait five months before he was given another chance by Kevin Phillips, one of his footballing heroes, which he grabbed with both hands. Almost all aspects of his game appeared to have improved, while he was helped by the arrivals of experienced central-defenders Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall. Jameson, who turned 31 last month, kept three successive home clean sheets and produced a string of outstanding saves during trips to Eastleigh and Dorking. He kicked well and commanded his area, professing his desire to earn a new, permanent deal at the Suit Direct Stadium. Now a free agent following his release by Harrogate, it remains to be seen if his impressive performances in the nine games between his recall against Southend and the end of the season will be enough to earn him a contract. Photo: Frank Reid
Burton's first season in blue and white was always likely to be about settling in after signing for Pools while still a teenager having impressed for National League North outfit Scarborough, where he started 32 of 46 games as the Seadogs just missed out on the play-offs. Left-sided and comfortable at centre-half, left-back or wing-back, Pools fans might have hoped he'd make more of an impression after stepping up to full-time, professional football but supporters can still be optimistic that he'll cut it at this level. Now 20, Burton made just six appearances for Pools, four of which were from the bench, and while he showed he still has a lot to learn, there was enough to suggest he could carve out a future at the Suit Direct Stadium. The highlight of his campaign was a loan spell at rivals Darlington, where he impressed and became a fan favourite, although a second loan stint, this time to Chester, wasn't quite as successful and he was sent off on his debut in Cheshire. Photo: Mark Fletcher
The towering defender was lured up from London side Dagenham and Redbridge and endured a mixed first season in the North East. He had a handful of really good games, won his fair share of headers and his long legs proved a useful asset when it came to defending balls at the near post. However, Daggers fans warned the Pools should expect a player prone to mistakes and their prophecies came true as Onariase made a number of costly errors, notably during a miserable 5-2 mauling at part time Oxford City. In his defence, he was tasked with being the main man in the middle of John Askey's embattled back three, a role he never really seemed suited to. The 27-year-old made 30 league starts but lost his place towards the end of the campaign, filling in at right-back on occasion. To his credit, he never let his head drop, refused to kick up a fuss, and always appeared to do his best. He has another year on his contract to run but was one of two players to be transfer listed last month and so could be set to return south this summer. Photo: Frank Reid
