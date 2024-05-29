2 . Pete Jameson: miss

This might seem harsh, given how well he ended the season, but Jameson took a long time to settle and Pools' goalkeeping problems were a major contributing factor to their slump down the table and the eventual sacking of John Askey. Like Dixon, Jameson's arrival was greeted warmly by Pools fans as Askey and Darren Kelly looked to sign a goalkeeper with more presence than the departing Ben Killip, who was not the most commanding or comfortable dealing with crosses despite being a superb shot-stopper and Pools promotion-winner. Jameson, who arrived on a season-long loan from Harrogate, had to be content with starting the season as number two, although he didn't have to wait too long before getting his chance and replaced Joel Dixon in September. However, the former Darlington and York goalkeeper failed to make the number one spot his own and was criticised for looking a little bit stiff at times, losing his place after just 11 outings. He had to wait five months before he was given another chance by Kevin Phillips, one of his footballing heroes, which he grabbed with both hands. Almost all aspects of his game appeared to have improved, while he was helped by the arrivals of experienced central-defenders Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall. Jameson, who turned 31 last month, kept three successive home clean sheets and produced a string of outstanding saves during trips to Eastleigh and Dorking. He kicked well and commanded his area, professing his desire to earn a new, permanent deal at the Suit Direct Stadium. Now a free agent following his release by Harrogate, it remains to be seen if his impressive performances in the nine games between his recall against Southend and the end of the season will be enough to earn him a contract. Photo: Frank Reid