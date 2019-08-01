Home comforts key for new Hartlepool United midfielder Jason Kennedy after leaving Carlisle United
Summer signing Jason Kennedy is hoping to reap the benefits of being close to home at Hartlepool United this season.
The 32-year-old signed for Pools following a successful trial after his release from Carlisle United.
And after a difficult final two seasons in Cumbria, Stockton born Kennedy feels being back at home in his native county Durham is going to be a big factor as he looks to bounce back from his injury troubles.
“The location for me is ideal,” he admitted.
“I was at [Darlington] for a little bit and playing for a local team gives you a bit more sense of the community and you want to do well for them. All my family is based around here and you don’t want to let anyone down.
“Previously I’ve always been away from my family for most of the week so being at home and being able to be around to help my family as well as enjoying my football, it all comes together nicely. It’s just 20 minutes away so it’s great for me but the away games and the travelling will be interesting I’m sure.”
Saturday’s season opener at home to Sutton United (3pm kick-off) is set to be Kennedy’s first taste of National League football.
“I’ve never come across Sutton before but I know they’re a big physical team who play direct so hopefully we’ll look right and get the result that we need,” he added.
“I’m just excited and can’t wait for kick-off on Saturday, hopefully we’ll get off to a good start and kick on from there.”