Host of former Hartlepool United players set to take part in week six of PFA pre-season training campaign - including two summer trialists

A number of former Hartlepool United players are set to take part in week six of the Professional Footballers' Association pre-season training camp.

Now in its second year, the PFA offers a 10-week, fully funded residential programme that allows players who are out of contract to train and play in a professional environment, while also providing access to spa and gym facilities and strength and conditioning sessions. All PFA members who were released this summer and had a professional contract in the 2024/25 season are eligible to attend, with the likes of John Swift, Paul Dummett and Ravel Morrison all taking part this summer. Of the 120 players who attended the camp last year, around 100 went on to secure a contract - and registrations almost doubled this summer.

There are a number of names who will be familiar to Pools fans attending week six of the camp, including Jake Cain and Archie Mair, who have both spent time on trial at Victoria Park this summer. Former Norwich, Notts County, Gateshead and Motherwell goalkeeper Mair turned out for Pools as recently as last week, although he failed to convince with his performances and the fact he is back training with the PFA would suggest he has not been offered a contract.

Tyler Magloire is another former Pools player training with the PFA this week after an injury-hit spell with League One Northampton came to an end at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season. The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Pools during the 2020/21 campaign, featuring 10 times and establishing himself as a popular figure in the North East thanks to his pace, power and aerial prowess. Pools fans will also remember veteran Chris Maguire from a bizarre episode in 2022 when the club announced the winger had signed for them despite having been charged by the FA for breaching betting rules; although Pools tried to engineer a contract that reflected the possibility of Maguire being banned, the PFA rejected the changes and he never made an appearance at Victoria Park. Olufela Olomola, who scored once in 17 games for Pools during the 2021/22 season, is another player linking up with the PFA as he searches for a new club having left League Two Bromley earlier this summer.