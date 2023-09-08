News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Hartlepool United have average crowds of 4,466 this season.Hartlepool United have average crowds of 4,466 this season.
Hartlepool United have average crowds of 4,466 this season.

How a combined League Two/National League table would look based on average crowds and how Hartlepool compare to Forest Green Rovers. Crawley Town, Harrogate Town and Colchester United - picture gallery

The lines between League Two and the National League become increasingly blurred as each season goes by.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

Half of the National League is now made up of former Football League club’s with the National League clubs promoted in recent seasons giving a good account of themselves.

They have also brought big crowds to League Two - a trend which Hartlepool will be hoping to continue next season.

Pools have been watched by an average gate of 4,466 this season. But how does that compare with clubs in League Two?

Here we have the answers, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

You can get all the latest Pools news, here.

11,957

1. Bradford City

11,957 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10,990

2. Notts County

10,990 Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
10,194

3. Wrexham

10,194 Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
8,925

4. Stockport County

8,925 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoNational LeagueHartlepoolHarrogate TownCrawley TownFootball League