4 . Boston United

The Pilgrims, who are looking to build on some momentum following a remarkable escape from relegation last season, have had a busy start to the summer. Although Boston have lost Keaton Ward, who signed for Altrincham, Brad Nicholson, who has since joined Solihull Moors, as well as popular full-back Jai Rowe, who has linked up with Raith Rovers, the Pilgrims have made five new signings, including goalkeeper Rhys Lovett, defender Jordan Cropper, who was part of Barnet's title winning squad last term, centre-back Ben Grist, left-back Michael Kelly and midfielder Liam Waldock. The Lincolnshire side have also tied down a number of players to new deals, while fending off an approach from Pools for manager Graham Coughlan. Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images