We've taken a look at how all 23 of Hartlepool United's National League rivals are shaping up ahead of the new season.

By Robbie Stelling
Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:30 BST
Following a chaotic few months, Hartlepool United appear to have lost ground on a number of their National League rivals.

Here's how all 23 teams are shaping up ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Looking to build on some momentum after winning the FA Trophy at Wembley last month, Tommy Widdrington's side announced their first summer signing on Tuesday, welcoming Maidenhead frontman Tristan Abrahams to Hampshire. The 26-year-old scored 11 goals in 42 games last season. The Shots have, however, lost popular forward Jack Barham to Chelmsford City; Barham bagged 14 goals in 48 matches last term and was man of the match in the Trophy final.

1. Aldershot Town

Looking to build on some momentum after winning the FA Trophy at Wembley last month, Tommy Widdrington's side announced their first summer signing on Tuesday, welcoming Maidenhead frontman Tristan Abrahams to Hampshire. The 26-year-old scored 11 goals in 42 games last season. The Shots have, however, lost popular forward Jack Barham to Chelmsford City; Barham bagged 14 goals in 48 matches last term and was man of the match in the Trophy final.

Have lost leading scorer Regan Linney, who bagged 25 goals last term, to Carlisle as well as creator-in-chief Alex Newby, who scored 15 times and registered 15 assists, to York. Were dealt a further blow when impressive winger Justin Amaluzor signed for Grimsby. However, Phil Parkinson's side are no strangers to a summer rebuild and the Robins have already swooped to sign strikers James Gale and Jimmy Knowles, midfielder Keaton Ward and full-back Sam Reed, who was rumoured to have been on the radar of Pools.

2. Altrincham

Have lost leading scorer Regan Linney, who bagged 25 goals last term, to Carlisle as well as creator-in-chief Alex Newby, who scored 15 times and registered 15 assists, to York. Were dealt a further blow when impressive winger Justin Amaluzor signed for Grimsby. However, Phil Parkinson's side are no strangers to a summer rebuild and the Robins have already swooped to sign strikers James Gale and Jimmy Knowles, midfielder Keaton Ward and full-back Sam Reed, who was rumoured to have been on the radar of Pools.

The sense is that Luke Garrard's side, who won promotion back to the National League at the first time of asking last term, have retained the core of a competitive squad. The Wood have already moved to bolster their attacking options, securing the permanent signing of Junior Dixon; the 20-year-old forward scored eight times while on loan from Birmingham last season.

3. Boreham Wood

The sense is that Luke Garrard's side, who won promotion back to the National League at the first time of asking last term, have retained the core of a competitive squad. The Wood have already moved to bolster their attacking options, securing the permanent signing of Junior Dixon; the 20-year-old forward scored eight times while on loan from Birmingham last season.

The Pilgrims, who are looking to build on some momentum following a remarkable escape from relegation last season, have had a busy start to the summer. Although Boston have lost Keaton Ward, who signed for Altrincham, Brad Nicholson, who has since joined Solihull Moors, as well as popular full-back Jai Rowe, who has linked up with Raith Rovers, the Pilgrims have made five new signings, including goalkeeper Rhys Lovett, defender Jordan Cropper, who was part of Barnet's title winning squad last term, centre-back Ben Grist, left-back Michael Kelly and midfielder Liam Waldock. The Lincolnshire side have also tied down a number of players to new deals, while fending off an approach from Pools for manager Graham Coughlan.

4. Boston United

The Pilgrims, who are looking to build on some momentum following a remarkable escape from relegation last season, have had a busy start to the summer. Although Boston have lost Keaton Ward, who signed for Altrincham, Brad Nicholson, who has since joined Solihull Moors, as well as popular full-back Jai Rowe, who has linked up with Raith Rovers, the Pilgrims have made five new signings, including goalkeeper Rhys Lovett, defender Jordan Cropper, who was part of Barnet's title winning squad last term, centre-back Ben Grist, left-back Michael Kelly and midfielder Liam Waldock. The Lincolnshire side have also tied down a number of players to new deals, while fending off an approach from Pools for manager Graham Coughlan.

