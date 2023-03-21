News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
1 hour ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
1 hour ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
5 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
7 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
7 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
Hartlepool United's best ever finish is sixth in Division Two in the 2003/04 season and sixth in League One in the 2004/05 season.
Hartlepool United's best ever finish is sixth in Division Two in the 2003/04 season and sixth in League One in the 2004/05 season.
Hartlepool United's best ever finish is sixth in Division Two in the 2003/04 season and sixth in League One in the 2004/05 season.

How an alternative League Two table looks based on every club's BEST EVER league finish - and where Hartlepool United. Walsall, Rochdale, Colchester United and Crewe Alexandra rank - picture gallery

One of the many beauties of football is the league system which allows for fairytale rises up the ladder and depressing spirals the other way.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:06 GMT

Unlike American sports our clubs can rise all the way to the big leagues with hard work, good management and investment, a good youth academy or perhaps a bit of all the ingredients.

Of course neglect or a change in fortunes can result in a fall back down. It is perhaps hard to imagine for the younger generation that the likes of Swindon Town and Carlisle United once played top flight football.

In fact there are six current League Two sides who once played top flight football, with another nine clubs once reaching what is now the Championship and just three never playing higher than League Two.

Here is how the league would look based on every club’s highest ever finish.

Fifth in the First Division - 1910/11 season.

1. Bradford City

Fifth in the First Division - 1910/11 season. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
5th in the First Division in the 1934/35 season.

2. Grimsby Town

5th in the First Division in the 1934/35 season. Photo: Joe Portlock

Photo Sales
21st First Division in the 1965/66 season.

3. Northampton Town

21st First Division in the 1965/66 season. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
22nd in the First Division in the 1962/63 season.

4. Leyton Orient

22nd in the First Division in the 1962/63 season. Photo: Pete Norton:

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
League TwoRochdaleAmerican