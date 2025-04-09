Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has now taken charge of 12 games since replacing veteran Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of February - here's how his start compares to some of his predecessors.Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has now taken charge of 12 games since replacing veteran Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of February - here's how his start compares to some of his predecessors.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has now taken charge of 12 games since replacing veteran Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of February - here's how his start compares to some of his predecessors.

Take a look at how Anthony Limbrick's first 12 games as Pools head coach compares to some of his predecessors.

The Australian has won four, drawn four and lost four of his opening 12 games in charge.

1. Anthony Limbrick: 33.33 per cent win record

The Australian has won four, drawn four and lost four of his opening 12 games in charge.

The veteran won four, drew six and lost two of his first 12 games at the helm.

2. Lennie Lawrence: 33.33 per cent win record

The veteran won four, drew six and lost two of his first 12 games at the helm.

The outspoken former boss won three, drew four and lost five of his first 12 games after being appointed manager in the summer.

3. Darren Sarll: 25 per cent win record

The outspoken former boss won three, drew four and lost five of his first 12 games after being appointed manager in the summer.

The former Sunderland and England striker won five, drew four and lost three of his first 12 games in charge.

4. Kevin Phillips: 41.67 per cent win record

The former Sunderland and England striker won five, drew four and lost three of his first 12 games in charge.

