Take a look at how Anthony Limbrick's first 12 games as Pools head coach compares to some of his predecessors.
1. Anthony Limbrick: 33.33 per cent win record
The Australian has won four, drawn four and lost four of his opening 12 games in charge. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Lennie Lawrence: 33.33 per cent win record
The veteran won four, drew six and lost two of his first 12 games at the helm. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Darren Sarll: 25 per cent win record
The outspoken former boss won three, drew four and lost five of his first 12 games after being appointed manager in the summer. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Kevin Phillips: 41.67 per cent win record
The former Sunderland and England striker won five, drew four and lost three of his first 12 games in charge. Photo: Mark Fletcher
