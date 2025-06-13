Head coach Anthony Limbrick, who won five of his 17 matches at the helm but also helped to navigate a hugely challenging few months off the pitch, was replaced by former Blackpool, Leeds, Sunderland and Huddersfield manager Simon Grayson on Thursday. Grayson, who hasn't managed in England since 2021 and has never taken charge of a non-league side, has spent the last few years coaching in India and Nepal, leading Lalitpur City to the Nepal Super League title in April. He becomes controversial owner Raj Singh's 12th permanent managerial appointment since he took over the club in 2018; of those, only promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor lasted more than a year in the role. Here's a look at how Limbrick's record during his time in charge of Pools compares to some of his predecessors.