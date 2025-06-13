We've taken a look at how Anthony Limbrick's Hartlepool United record compares to his 14 predecessors following the Australian's departure on Thursday.placeholder image
We've taken a look at how Anthony Limbrick's Hartlepool United record compares to his 14 predecessors following the Australian's departure on Thursday.

How Anthony Limbrick's Hartlepool United record compares to his 14 predecessors - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:43 BST
Hartlepool United have made yet another managerial change.

Head coach Anthony Limbrick, who won five of his 17 matches at the helm but also helped to navigate a hugely challenging few months off the pitch, was replaced by former Blackpool, Leeds, Sunderland and Huddersfield manager Simon Grayson on Thursday. Grayson, who hasn't managed in England since 2021 and has never taken charge of a non-league side, has spent the last few years coaching in India and Nepal, leading Lalitpur City to the Nepal Super League title in April. He becomes controversial owner Raj Singh's 12th permanent managerial appointment since he took over the club in 2018; of those, only promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor lasted more than a year in the role. Here's a look at how Limbrick's record during his time in charge of Pools compares to some of his predecessors.

Limbrick's record from his time in charge of Pools reads as five wins, six draws and six defeats from 17 matches.

1. Anthony Limbrick: 29 per cent win record

Limbrick's record from his time in charge of Pools reads as five wins, six draws and six defeats from 17 matches. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Lawrence won five, drew eight and lost three of his 16 games prior to his unexpected decision to step down.

2. Lennie Lawrence: 31 per cent win record

Lawrence won five, drew eight and lost three of his 16 games prior to his unexpected decision to step down. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The straight-talking Sarll won four, drew five and lost six of his 15 matches at the helm.

3. Darren Sarll: 27 per cent win record

The straight-talking Sarll won four, drew five and lost six of his 15 matches at the helm. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Sunderland legend and former England international won seven, drew five and lost four of his 16 games in charge, giving him one of the best records of any manager under Raj Singh.

4. Kevin Phillips: 44 per cent win record

The Sunderland legend and former England international won seven, drew five and lost four of his 16 games in charge, giving him one of the best records of any manager under Raj Singh. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Simon GraysonDave ChallinorEnglandHuddersfieldSunderlandLeeds
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice