Hartlepool United saw a big turnover of players in the summer.

There was as many as 17 players left Hartlepool following their relegation from League Two back to the National League.

Several of those players were out of contract, the likes of Jamie Sterry, Connor Jennings and Ben Killip to name a few, while there were a number who were returning to their parent club following loan spells in the North East such as the impressive Dan Kemp.

But how are those players getting on this season following their Hartlepool exits?

Here we look at the 17 players to leave Pools in the summer and how their careers are faring since:

1 . Jakub Stolarczyk - Leicester City Stolarczyk gave a decent account of himself during his Hartlepool loan after claiming the No.1 shirt in the second half of last season. The Polish stopper returned to Leicester in the summer where he made his league debut for the Foxes in August's win at Huddersfield - one of four appearances for the Championship side this season.

2 . Ben Killip - Barnsley Killip brought an end to a four year stay with Pools and 150 appearances in the summer at the end of his contract. The former Chelsea man signed out with a stunning display at Stockport County before moving on to Barnsley where he has made 14 appearances across league and cup competitions for the League One side.

3 . Patrick Boyes - Fleetwood Town Boyes was another goalkeeper who departed in the summer at the end of his short-term deal as he moved on to Fleetwood Town's academy set-up.